Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa deputies: Deputy fired, arrested after showing inappropriate images to juveniles

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested and fired a deputy for allegedly showing inappropriate images to juveniles, deputies said.

Mike Johnson, 61, a former deputy, showed the images to the juvenile during a recent security detail, TPSO said. He was placed on leave and then fired before being arrested.

Johnson was booked on four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of malfeasance in office.

