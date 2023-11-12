Tailgaters cooking alligator before LSU and Florida game in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE- On Saturday, hundreds of fans were in their weekly spots around LSU's campus preparing for the LSU and Florida game.

"We're just having a good time," tailgater Troy Hillyard said.

"Florida's in the house, we have to bring them down," Tiger fan Paul Pujol said.

No matter if the set up is a tent, an RV, or even just the tailgate of a truck, the most important part of the party is the food. Each group had their own menu and flavor for Saturday's matchup/

"We got boiled shrimp, about to fry frog legs, we got our chicken alfredo. Pretty much anything you can think of from Louisiana, we're making it today," Alex Savona said, showing off their full spread.

Many fans had a special item for Saturday: alligator.

"Got the alligator sausage on the po-boy," Pujol said.

"It taste like chicken, actually it's better than chicken," Hillyard said, "Taste like chicken, but it taste like victory too," his son Tanner chimed in.

Some put it on the grill, one put it over a roaster, and another fried it up.

"This is the easiest thing we're going to do to you all day. Y'all are about to get cooked," Savona said.