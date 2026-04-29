Table for 2: Cocha brings global flavor and local ingredients to downtown Baton Rouge dining scene

BATON ROUGE — In the heart of downtown, one restaurant is redefining what it means to eat local.

Cocha, a husband-and-wife-owned restaurant, has been serving globally inspired dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients since it opened in 2016.

Owners Saskia Spanhoff and Enrique Piñerua say their goal was simple from the start: bring something different to the capital city.

“We describe ourselves as a globally inspired restaurant that’s seasonally using local produce,” Spanhoff said. “We change our menu a couple times a year.”

The two met while working in the restaurant industry in Arizona before making the move to Baton Rouge to create their own concept — one that blends international flavors with Louisiana-grown ingredients.

That commitment to freshness is central to Cocha’s identity. With the Red Stick Farmers Market located just steps away, the restaurant sources much of its produce locally and builds its menu around what’s in season.

“Look at what’s being produced here, what’s seasonal, and work with local farms — that was really important to us,” Spanhoff said.

The proximity to the farmers' market also allows for flexibility in the kitchen.

“It’s beautiful having that market right there, because if we need something, we just run over there,” she added.

Cocha’s menu reflects not only local agriculture but also the diverse cultural influences that shape the restaurant’s vision. Spanhoff draws inspiration from her own background, her husband’s heritage, and the broader Baton Rouge community.

“Things that were on our tables, but also looking at the community around us — we have quite a diverse cultural community,” she said.

Some dishes are deeply personal. The restaurant’s cioppino, a San Francisco-style seafood stew, was inspired by Spanhoff’s mother.

“Of course, when your mom comes and tells you she tried something that she loves, you want to make that happen,” she said.

The dish features a light tomato broth with saffron, filled with Louisiana Gulf shrimp, clams, mussels, fresh fish, and a pan-seared scallop.

Other menu items highlight the team’s creativity. Sous chef Nathan McHand, who has been with the restaurant for eight years, continues to bring new ideas to the table — like the wakame seaweed pasta, made with yuzu kosho butter sauce, smoked scallops, toasted panko, and handmade pasta.

“It started playing with the seaweed and the pasta,” Spanhoff said.

While some dishes may sound unconventional, that uniqueness is exactly what has kept customers coming back for nearly a decade.

For Spanhoff, the restaurant’s success still feels surreal.

“I kind of sometimes have to pinch myself. It’s more than I imagined it would be,” she said.

With its ever-changing menu, strong ties to local farms, and globally inspired approach, Cocha continues to stand out as one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most distinctive dining experiences.