Synagogue threatened, prompting significant police response and forcing lockdown at nearby schools

BATON ROUGE — Emergency response units flooded a neighborhood surrounding a synagogue Friday after the congregation received a threat, and nearby schools locked down their campuses.

Police Chief T.J. Morse said investigators were trying to find the person who threatened the Unified Jewish Congregation of Baton Rouge, which worships at a synagogue off Acadian Thruway.

"Right now, it looks like a phone call that was made," Morse said, clarifying there is no active threat. "We're trying to track down who made that call."

Ultimately, the threat could not be substantiated.

"UJCBR would like to extend appreciation to BRPD, Louisiana State Police, and all other law enforcement that responded to a threat today. We appreciate the love and support of our neighbors. We are thankful that everyone is safe," said Heather Bourgeois, the executive director of the Unified Jewish Congregation.

While assessing the threat, administrators at St. Joseph's Academy and Catholic High School went on lockdown. SJA is across the street from the synagogue and Catholic High is two blocks away.

The BRPD explosives unit, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded.

A reunification center was set up for parents who didn't want to leave their children in class for the rest of the day.

A message sent to the parents of students at St. Joseph's around 10:45 a.m. said said the school campus had been closed to outsiders. Normal operations resumed within about two hours.