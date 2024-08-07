Latest Weather Blog
Symphony Week
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony this week is holding a number of events to kick off its 2024-25 season.
Free concerts are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at various locations across town. The pop-up concerts, featuring small ensembles, are designed to introduce the symphony to new audiences.
The symphony's 2024-25 season opens Sept. 19 with Olga Kern featured in Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3.
For its kickoff week, concerts will be held at the Shaw Center Library at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by a concert at the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum at 2 p.m.
Monday, the River Branch Library downtown will host a concert at noon.
Tuesday's shows will be at noon at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard and at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake hospital.
The symphony recently introduced a new executive director. Marshall Carby starts his new post next month. Most recently, he was assistant director of operations and production at the Omaha Symphony.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A violation of the Constitution:' Family of RBG denounces late judge's portrayed...
-
Coyote sightings in residential areas, neighbors are concerned
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Justices kick Baton Rouge judge off bench amid worries of...
-
Callihan, prosecutors seek another delay in case over death of Loranger woman...
-
LSU tight end Mac Markway hits the transfer portal