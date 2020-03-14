Sylvia Weatherspoon - 2 Questions

Sylvia Weatherspoon is the co-anchor of WBRZ News 2 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. She began her career at WBRZ in December 1993.

Sylvia joined the WBRZ team after working as the news director for WJBO-AM & WFMF-FM radio in Baton Rouge. She initially pursued a career in radio news reporting, but the technical side of TV news caught her attention. She spent her spare time in the newsroom of a local TV station. Sylvia said television news felt natural to her, and she loved it! She found TV news challenging, allowing her to be creative in her reporting.

Sylvia serves on numerous community boards, including the Advisory Board of Junior League of Baton Rouge, a member of Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and serves on the Executive Board of Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

In 2007, Sylvia received the Excellence In Medical Journalism Award in Television Broadcasting when she reported on "Reduce Your Risk", WBRZ's series of health segments. During her career, the Louisiana Associated Press awarded Sylvia second place Best Spot News on her story of a house fire, "In Just Minutes", and third place for "Miracle on the Mississippi", a report covering an accident on the Mississippi River Bridge. She is also the recipient of the 2007 Women in Media Award of Excellence in Television. She has also received the 2007 Laurie Smith Anderson Award for Excellence in Health Care Reporting from the Arthritis Association of Louisiana. Most recently, Sylvia received the 2008 Louisiana Role Model Award from the Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links, Inc. as well as the 2008 NAACP Community Service Award and 2008 Best Local TV News Anchor in 225 Magazine. The Louisiana Associated Press has named WBRZ News 2 at 10 pm 'Louisiana's Best Newscast' in 2011 and 2012.

Sylvia resides in Baton Rouge with her husband and two children. In her spare time she enjoys vacationing with her family, gardening and Bible study.

Facebook: sylvia.weatherspoon.3

Twitter: @sweatherspoon

Email: Sylvia@wbrz.com