Swarm of dirt bike riders tried to 'impede' Zachary murder investigation, police say

ZACHARY - Police said dozens of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs tried to interfere with the investigation into a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The fatal shots were reportedly fired on Sunday, Jan. 24 near New Weis Road and Truman Road. Authorities found Darnell Reed, 50, dead.

The man suspected in the deadly shooting, identified as Tytus Hayes, was booked into jail the next day for second-degree murder.

On Monday, police shared video from the scene showing what officers said to be about 30 people on off-road vehicles causing a ruckus near the site of the murder. The Zachary Police Department said three people were arrested, including a juvenile who was charged with reckless operation, flight from an officer, disturbing the peace, and operating off-road vehicles on the roadway.

The department is asking anyone else with information related to the incident to contact police.

"The homicide investigation is ongoing at this time. Zachary Police Department would like to thank the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in investigating this homicide and locating and apprehending the motorists who attempted to impede the investigation," the department said in a statement.