Swarm of angry hornets attacks brave Louisiana exterminator

PATTERSON - A Louisiana exterminator was called to a scene that looked more like a scene out of a horror film than your typical insect infestation.

Jude Verrett was called to destroy a massive hornet's nest in a shed at a home in Patterson, located about 90 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Armed with a GoPro camera, Verrett documented being attacked by thousands of angry, territorial hornets as he pulls apart their home and destroys it with a shovel.

"We got here, what I would say, is the granddaddy of all hornet's nests, European Yellowjacket,” he said in the video.

Although he wore protective gear head to toe, Verrett admits he is still a bit uneasy. "Actually, I'm not usually scared," he said before the unnerving sound of swarming hornets drowned out his words.

As Verrett tore the nest apart, a dizzying number of hornets are seen swarming around and bouncing off the camera lens.