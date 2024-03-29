Latest Weather Blog
Swarm of angry hornets attacks brave Louisiana exterminator
Related Story
PATTERSON - A Louisiana exterminator was called to a scene that looked more like a scene out of a horror film than your typical insect infestation.
Jude Verrett was called to destroy a massive hornet's nest in a shed at a home in Patterson, located about 90 miles southwest of New Orleans.
Armed with a GoPro camera, Verrett documented being attacked by thousands of angry, territorial hornets as he pulls apart their home and destroys it with a shovel.
"We got here, what I would say, is the granddaddy of all hornet's nests, European Yellowjacket,” he said in the video.
Although he wore protective gear head to toe, Verrett admits he is still a bit uneasy. "Actually, I'm not usually scared," he said before the unnerving sound of swarming hornets drowned out his words.
As Verrett tore the nest apart, a dizzying number of hornets are seen swarming around and bouncing off the camera lens.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
April is Second Chance Month
-
Crawfish prices down heading into Easter
-
Mandatory inspection stickers could soon be eliminated for Louisiana drivers
-
Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment...
-
Are Baton Rouge bridges safe? DOTD assures Louisianians after Baltimore bridge collapse