SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Missouri - Firefighters had to rescue a driver from a rooftop after an SUV lost control and landed on the roof of a suburban St. Louis home Sunday.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a home in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Firefighters said the driver was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The vehicle apparently sped through the house's sloped front yard and launched itself onto the roof.
According to the fire department's Facebook page, no one was home at the time of the incident. The homeowner later returned from the gym to discover the incident.
