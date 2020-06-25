SUV found submerged in Mississippi River Tuesday; police investigating

83°
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle was found submerged in the Mississippi River along the levee south of downtown.

The SUV was first spotted late Tuesday morning off River Road near Oklahoma Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the levee around noon.

Photos taken from the levee show the roof of the vehicle, later determined to be a Cadillac Escalade, just barely visible near the surface of the water. After a dive team inspected the vehicle, a tow truck was used to lift the it out of the river.

No one was inside the SUV when police recovered it.

The department says it's unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water, and the vehicle had not been reported stolen.

