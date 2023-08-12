Suspect who attempted to rape woman near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue in custody on unrelated charges

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a person who they believe attempted to rape a woman in a busy part of Perkins Road has been taken into custody on an unrelated charge from another agency.

Police told WBRZ the man, 30-year-old Raynon Oubre, was initially arrested July 11 in West Feliciana Parish.

Baton Rouge police officers said they believe Oubre is responsible for the attempted rape of a woman a day earlier.

The attempted sexual assault happened near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue on July 10, according to police.

A video posted to a popular message board shows the man run up behind the victim as she walked to her car around 8 p.m. that night. He then grabs her and drags her out of the camera's view.

People who work in the area say the man dragged the woman into an alley on Hollydale Avenue where he attacked her and tried to sexually assault her. He eventually ran away when he heard someone calling for her.

Nearby restaurant employees say they noticed her purse on the ground and found her bloodied.

Police said they arrested the suspect sometime over the weekend through the course of the investigation, which likely means there was DNA collected from the scene waiting on results.