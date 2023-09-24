Suspect to be arrested following release from hospital for shooting on Chippewa Street

BATON ROUGE- At least one person was hurt in a shooting on Plank Road Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. on Chippewa Street near Plank Road. Police said one person was found wounded at the scene and a car was found crashed into a house.

#BREAKING: At least one person injured in shooting on Chippewa Street near Plank Road. That person was just transported to the hospital, unknown what their condition is. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/5JDecRAsI3 — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 28, 2018

Tuesday morning, police released the name of the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Kyle Jones.

According to police, Jones was in the hospital as a result of an injury sustained during the incident. The extent of the injury was not released.

Jones will be arrested following his release from the hospital.

The charges against Jones include attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of MDMA.