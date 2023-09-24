76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect to be arrested following release from hospital for shooting on Chippewa Street

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- At least one person was hurt in a shooting on Plank Road Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. on Chippewa Street near Plank Road. Police said one person was found wounded at the scene and a car was found crashed into a house.

Tuesday morning, police released the name of the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Kyle Jones.

According to police, Jones was in the hospital as a result of an injury sustained during the incident. The extent of the injury was not released.

Jones will be arrested following his release from the hospital.

The charges against Jones include attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of MDMA.

News
Suspect to be arrested following release from...
Suspect to be arrested following release from hospital for shooting on Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE- At least one person was hurt in a shooting on Plank Road Monday night. The incident was... More >>
5 years ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days