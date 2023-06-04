Latest Weather Blog
Suspect sought for shooting of 18-year-old found in Tangipahoa yard takes own life
TANGIPAHOA - A suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in someone's yard reportedly took his own life during a standoff with deputies.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Tommie Diamond, 26, took his own life during a standoff with deputies while they were attempting to take him into custody for the shooting death of 18-year-old Calvin Felton. Felton was found in a yard in the village of Tangipahoa with a gunshot wound and later died in the hospital.
Late Thursday night, deputies learned Diamond was at a family member's home by using the tracker on his court-ordered ankle monitor. When deputies tried to contact him, Diamond reportedly barricaded himself inside the home with a handgun. After several hours of failed negotiations, law enforcement heard a single gunshot and it was found that Diamond had taken his own life.
Diamond was out of jail on bond for an August 2020 shooting that left a 21-year-old mother from Baton Rouge dead.
