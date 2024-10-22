Suspect placed under arrest Friday in double homicide shooting

AMITE — Tangipahoa deputies arrested a suspect in connection to a double homicide case on Friday.

Ryan Snow, 21, was booked on two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice after the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office used forensic evidence to identify Snow.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on July 23, 2024. Chrissy Jenkins, one of the victims, made a 911 call reporting she had been shot in her mobile home on M.L.K. Street. Officials arrived to find Jenkins and her partner Christopher Hegwood had succumbed to gunshot wounds. The couple were both in their late 20s.

Anyone with additional information about this crime or any other suspects responsible can contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2008.