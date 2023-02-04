Suspect leapt from his car during I-10 chase; deputies find huge load of meth, marijuana

PORT ALLEN- A driver led troopers on a chase through multiple parishes before being cornered near a truck stop along I-10 late Tuesday afternoon.

The chase unfolded after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate in Iberville Parish when the driver fled a traffic stop. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said the driver, late identified as Quentin Vezia, was suspected of carrying drugs and also had a small child in the vehicle.

"Once he was interrogated by the officer on scene, he jumped back into the vehicle and took off." Stassi told WBRZ. "He wrecked his own vehicle and tried to jump out and ended up getting ran over by his own vehicle." Stassi continued.

During the pursuit, Vezia reportedly veered on and off the roadway, dodging spike strips as he crossed into West Baton Rouge Parish.

The pursuit came to an end after the car crashed near a gas station at the LA 415 exit. Deputies said Vezia jumped out of the moving car, and his leg was run over in the process. He was captured and taken to a hospital soon afterward.

A woman and an infant in the car with Vezia were not injured.

The sheriff’s office said agents seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of marijuana that were in the car. The drugs have an estimated street value of $19,000.

Cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, Xanax and Adderall were seized from Vezia’s residence, the sheriff’s office added.

Stassi also told WBRZ this is not Vezia's first time being caught with drugs, and driving away from police.

"They guy has a lengthy criminal history with drugs, fleeing from officers." Stassi said. "This guy is a drug dealer," he added.

Warrants for Vezia’s arrest have been issued by multiple agencies and will be executed upon his release from the hospital.