Suspect in Ethel double murder extradited from Germany back to La.

ETHEL - Sources tell News 2 a woman accused in a double murder in East Feliciana Parish in 2014 is back in Louisiana after she was arrested and extradited from Germany.

Dulce Maria Funez was arrested in December in Germany after State Police say law enforcement there made contact with her about an unrelated incident. Since then the U.S. Department of Justice, 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshals and investigators with State Police have been working to get her brought back to the United States.

"This is an example of how law enforcement partnerships can achieve positive results stretching from rural Louisiana to across the globe," State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson says. "Officers from all agencies involved have gone above and beyond to bring this suspect closer to justice, and in doing so help bring this tragic case one step closer to completion."

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla previously told WBRZ he would be willing to take the death penalty off the table in order to get Funez back to the states.

Funez and a man, Armando Reyes Diaz, are accused of killing Connie and Eddie Earl Hall at their home in Ethel on April 27, 2014. The husband and wife were stabbed to death.

When Funez and Diaz were identified as suspects, investigators with State Police warned the couple may be traveling with a boy who was younger than 10-year-old. While Funez has been in custody for about 6 months, Diaz's whereabouts are still unknown.

Funez is charged with 2 counts of 1st degree murder. Reyes Diaz will face the same charges once he's arrested.