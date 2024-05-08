Suspect arrested in murder of man and woman in Clinton

CLINTON - Sheriff's deputies in East Feliciana Parish say they've arrested a man in connection with the apparent murder of a Clinton couple.



Eric Sanders, 31, was taken into custody as a suspect Monday afternoon. He was booked on two counts of first degree murder. Deputies believe Sanders is behind the murder of 47-year-old Kem Williams and another yet to be identified male victim.



"My mother had a vibrant spirit," said Gerrica Smith, Kem William's oldest daughter. "She was the life of the party whenever she walked in the building."



Gerrica Smith is in shock and unable to understand why someone would take the life of her mother.



"Everybody loved her," said Smith. "Family, friends, I mean I just can't see why anybody would want to do something like this to my mother."



East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said the two bodies were found near LA Hwy 10 east of Clinton Sunday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that Sanders is the ex-husband of Williams.



Family members and neighbors said they believe someone broke in through the back door of William's trailer and killed them. It wasn't until next day family members discovered their bodies.



Investigators have not yet to release further details about how the couple was killed.



The investigation is now being carried out by State Police, Clinton Police and EFPSO deputies.



Funeral arrangements for Williams have already been scheduled. Family and friends will gather at the East Feliciana Early Childhood Learning Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Walk-in visits will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.