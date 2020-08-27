Surveillance video shows lawn crew getting mugged in Capital Heights

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a lawn crew reported being mugged in Capital Heights Monday.

Police said they responded to Florence Street between Claycut and Capital Heights after the crew reported being held up by some people and their equipment stolen. At least one of the thieves had a gun, the crew told authorities.

"The guys, unfortunately, got robbed at gunpoint," a crew member is heard on a doorbell camera explaining to a homeowner and asking if the homeowner could review surveillance video.

There were no injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects drove off in a four-door, smaller pickup (seen below).

See the surveillance video attached to this story.

