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Surveillance video shows lawn crew getting mugged in Capital Heights
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Jersey Mike's donating 100% of Wednesday's sales to Louisiana Special Olympics team
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Baton Rouge High senior wins new car during pep rally as part...
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Rising fuel prices hurting transportation industry
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Fired Jefferson Parish deputy arrested in Ascension Parish after allegedly violating restraining...
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Two women, including former aide to Mayor Broome, plead not guilty in...