Surveillance video released, reward increased in shooting of father, 4-year-old daughter

LAPLACE - Deputies have released surveillance video from the night a father and his 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed, increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest.

Sheriff Mike Tregre announced the reward for information would be increased to $20,000, as deputies search for information in the deaths of Cameron Mack and his daughter Cali.

Cameron and Cali Mack were shot and killed by an unknown suspect on May 29. Deputies said Cameron was carrying Cali with groceries up the stairs to their unit when someone came from the darkness and opened fire.

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office released three videos from near the scene of the shooting.

The first video shows a black male subject running from Park Place toward the basketball court at a high rate of speed. It appears the subject is wearing a light colored shirt with dark colored shorts. The video was recorded at 8:43 p.m. the night of the shooting.

The second video shows two subjects walking from the baskedball court towards Park Place. Deputies say one of the subjects in this video is believed to be the same subject running in the first video. This video was recorded at 8:44 p.m.

The third video shows a black male subject running from the basketball court area to Park Place. The video was recorded at 8:55 p.m.

Anyone with information in the shooting can call the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985-358-TIPS (8477).