Surveillance footage from Gonzales burglary

GONZALEZ - Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with the burglary of a Gonzales home that occurred Sunday morning.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the burglar gained entrance to the home by smashing a rear exterior window. Once inside, police say he rummaged through the home and stole prescription painkillers and keys to the homeowner's pickup truck.

Police say the burglar then left the property with the stolen truck. The stolen vehicle is a black 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate number AR9506.

Police have released video from a neighbor's home surveillance camera, which shows a person of interest circling homes in the subdivision on a bicycle.

Anyone knowing the identity of the person in the video or the whereabouts of the stolen Avalanche is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225 647-9536.