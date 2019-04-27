Suprise stars of LSU softball sweep

BATON ROUGE - If this weekend's sweep over Ole Miss showed anything for the LSU softball team, it showed that the Tigers have power beyond the home run power couple of Bianka Bell and Sahvanna Jaquish.

Kellsi Kloss and Constance Quinn hit home runs on Saturday against the Rebels, showing that LSU can get big hits from up and down their order.

Pitcher Carly Hoover summed it up saying, as opposed to having a 1-2 punch, "I feel like we have a 1 through 9 punch."

The Tigers improved to 36-3 (9-3 SEC) and will now travel to Mississippi State for a Wednesday game against the Bulldogs.