Supporting local children with donations to Pat's Coats for Kids
BATON ROUGE - As temperatures across the capital area continue to drop and winter approaches, Pat's Coats for Kids prepares to get warm coats to area children who need them.
As always, WBRZ's long-time weatherman, Pat Shingleton, is leading the annual drive and encouraging various local businesses to support the effort.
Those who would like to support the cause can do so by donating $20 online here.
Click here for more information on Pat's Coats for Kids 2021.
