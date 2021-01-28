Supply issues hamper rollout of second COVID vaccine dose

BATON ROUGE - Many patients awaiting COVID vaccinations from Ochsner have been told they'll simply have to be patient.

While that's not a response most want to hear, it's a fact the hospital simply doesn't have the means to control. The organization was one of many to see its vaccination process hampered by a recent cut to its vaccine supply.



Across the nation, health experts are saying their vaccine rollout process is slowing down, and their issues boil down to two problems:

-A shortage in vaccine supply

-A lack of adequate communication from the federal government.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, addressed the issue during a recent interview.

Explaining that he believes the problem's root can be found in an inconsistent partnership between the federal government and states, he went on to say that he believes the vaccination process will improve once there is a proper balance of power between state/federal officials and increased communication between the two entities.

In his comments on the matter, Fauci directed attention towards a positive future, saying, "I think there will be a strong turn towards a degree of normality. I don't think it's going to be absolutely the way it was months before we even knew about COVID-19. I think there will some public health issues that need to be addressed. But I don't think it's going to be anything like it is right now where you essentially had the shut down of many aspects of society."

Based on Fauci's assessment, once supply issues are addressed and communication between federal and state officials are improved, daily life will begin to return to something near 'normal.'