Superdome field gets makeover ahead of LSU kickoff this weekend

NEW ORLEANS  - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Superdome's field ahead LSU's season-opener in New Orleans this weekend. 

Video shared Tuesday showed workers painting the field in preparation for the game, including repainting the endzones for the Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles respectively. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday on WBRZ. 

1 day ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 2:19:00 PM CDT August 30, 2022

