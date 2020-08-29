78°
Sunshine Bridge closure affecting local businesses
ST. JAMES PARISH - Operators of The Sunshine Truck Plaza at the foot of the Sunshine bridge say the business has been hit hard by the bridge closing.
"The casino business has been cut in half, the Subway and the store sales have been cut by more than half," said district manager Benjamin Knapp, "My biggest fear is our employees. We've had to trim back on some of the hours because we're not getting business."
Knapp also says many people believe the store is closed because the bridge is shut down.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development set aside 5-million dollars to repair the Sunshine Bridge.
Transportation officials say they won't know when the bridge could reopen until an engineering study on the damage is completed.
