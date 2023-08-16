81°
Latest Weather Blog
SUNDAY PM WEATHER 8/13
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies find body of missing New Iberia man while investigating crash on...
-
After finding missing man's bones in East Feliciana, deputies arrest BR man...
-
Jury finds Baton Rouge business man guilty of murder in his wife's...
-
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing...
-
Baton Rouge's overdose deaths on track to match last year's extraordinarily high...