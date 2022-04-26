Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast
Related Story
If you are seeing some showers this afternoon keep in mind that they will be brief, not a total washout!
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers are popping up throughout the area. These showers will be brief and light, no need to cancel any outdoor plans this afternoon. Showers will begin to fizzle out as we go into the overnight hours. Waking up Monday morning to some clouds and temperatures in the mid-60s. Mostly dry day tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms moving in during the afternoon hours. We are tracking a weak cold front that is moving through the area. For now, the severe weather threat with this system is low.
Up Next: Tuesday morning we will be waking up to some lingering storms and clouds. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-70s. Heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms are not a high threat as this line of storms moves through. Less than 1 inch of rain is expected for most, however, localized areas could see more or less. With this cold front, we will be seeing daytime highs drop to the low-80s for a short period of time before rebounding to the high 80s by the end of the week. Sunny skies are waiting for us once this cold front passes leaving us with excellent weather to finish out the workweek.
