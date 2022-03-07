Sunday night video forecast

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



Southerly winds continue to pump moisture into south Louisiana, also leading into warmer temperatures. Clouds build back in tonight with lows hovering around 70 degrees.



Monday will start out cloudy with an isolated shower possible, but a higher chance for a few scattered showers and storms will be in the late morning and early afternoon. A wash out is not expected. Temperatures will begin to fall once the front passes. Expect a mild start in the morning, then temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s by the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A chance for rain will stay in the forecast through Wednesday, with the front stalled along our coast. The system will finally clear out by the end of the day Wednesday, giving us a brief break in the rain. Another front will move in on Friday that will also deliver a chance for showers and storms. Over the next seven days, most will pick up an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts of 2-3 inches possible. Behind the front on Friday, a much colder air mass will settle in. A light freeze looks likely Saturday night, so you may want to hold off on planting for one more week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.