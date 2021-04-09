Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Night Forecast
Related Story
Tonight and Tomorrow:
Tonight, skies will remain clear with lows around around 50. A light jacket will be needed in the morning, but you can do away with it in the afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
Looking Ahead:
Moving into next week, we will be on a warming trend as moisture starts to increase across the area. Highs will climb into the 80s by Tuesday. Afternoon showers and even a thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be isolated.
A cold front will track close to the region on Thursday, bringing greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms. There is a lot of disagreement in model guidance beyond Thursday, but there is potential for the front to stall along our coast. That would keep a chance for rain in the forecast through the weekend.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
