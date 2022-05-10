Sunday Morning Weather 5/8

A very Happy Mother's Day!! The warm and dry days will continue with temperatures reaching 90 degrees late this afternoon and very little opportunity for rain. Expect clear blue skies with abundant sunshine as a stagnate weather pattern sets up for the next 5-6 days. Overnight skies will remain clear with very comfortable temps at or near 70 degrees. Humidity levels will slowly work back into the scenario as high pressure builds over the region. Additionally, temperature records will begin to be threatened beginning today and lasting through Thursday. The increasing dew point temperatures are expected to push the heat index to near 100 degrees later this week, so remember to limit outdoor activity and remain hydrated.

Next 24 Hours: Temperatures will quickly reach into the upper 80s on Monday afternoon as mainly sunny skies continue. An Air Quality Alert with an Ozone Advisory Day in the Moderate Level at 100 will also be in effect. This is level is unhealthy for sensitive groups and precautions should be taken seriously for people with asthma and respiratory diseases.

Up Next: Tuesday through Thursday looks like the hottest period, with high temperatures around 93 to 94 degrees with little to no rain expected. A low pressure system in the western Atlantic will move westward later in the week and breaks down the ridge of high pressure giving some relief to the high temperatures and introducing a few rain chances back into the forecast CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

--Keller Watts

