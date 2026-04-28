Sunday Morning Video Forecast

Pop-up storms will continue to be a nuisance for the rest of the weekend. A change in pattern comes next week, but at a cost.

Today & Tonight: As suspected, a strong storm cluster managed to graze the Capital Area early Sunday. Isolated activity should remain in the area through mid-to-late morning before a break in the action. Storms may redevelop in the afternoon, as long as there is ample heating to recharge the atmosphere. Generally speaking, isolated storm development will be possible later in the day, likely along boundaries left behind by the morning activity. Like Saturday, much of the day will be free of thunderstorms. While cancelling outdoor plans is not necessary, keep an eye on the skies and find the nearest lightning shelter when thunder roars. During the dry moments, it will be quite muggy and warm with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Into the night, skies will clear out briefly before clouds fill back in overnight. Storms likely won’t be an issue into Monday morning. It will be a humid start to the workweek with lows in the lower 70s.

Up Next: A shift in pattern is expected to start the new workweek. Pop-up thunderstorms will become less of an issue as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region; however, temperatures will rise in response. Afternoon highs will jump into the upper 80s and possibly hit the lower 90s. Since it’s the first taste of summer heat after the cool season, stay hydrated if spending time outdoors. After a few very warm days, confidence is growing that another cold front will work to turn the temperature dial down by the end of the week. The front will also deliver an uptick in the number of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

Outdoor Events: With thunderstorms in the forecast and many outdoor sports, events, and festivals, remember the main rule of lightning safety: "When thunder roars, go indoors." If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, even if it isn't raining. Do not wait for rain to start before seeking shelter; head immediately to a substantial building or a fully enclosed metal-topped vehicle. Avoid small structures like picnic shelters, tents, or dugouts, as these offer no protection from lightning. If you are outdoors and cannot get to a safe structure, avoid tall trees, metal fences, and water.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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