Sunday morning video forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around the area today, providing some temporary relief from the heat, and some lightning. Drier air will be in place most of next week, allowing highs to soar into the 90's.

Today & Tonight: Get ready for another warm and humid day across the capital area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's, with lots of moisture in the air. Some lift in the atmosphere will move in during the day. This, combined with daytime heating will initiate scattered showers and storms. The only differences from yesterday is that coverage will be slightly greater, and the start time of thunderstorms will be earlier. Moving into the overnight hours, we will see mostly cloudy skies and lows near 70. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out.

Up Next: Next week will feel very close to the summer. Temperatures will be in the lower 90's and humidity will make it feel even warmer. Some days will feature the chance of a few pop up afternoon thunderstorms, but as of right now, no widespread rain event is expected. There looks be some agreement in the latest guidance of a cold front passage on Friday. This would bring us a much needed cool down after the very warm temperatures.

