Sunday morning video forecast

Temperatures will be way above average, and potentially record setting the next several days. This will change on Tuesday when our next cold front arrives.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will soar to near 84 degrees in the afternoon and evening. Add in the humidity, and that is the recipe for a very muggy feeling day. It will also be a pretty cloudy day, with skies mostly cloudy throughout the day. It's not impossible for a few sprinkles to happen, but the vast majority will see no rain. Tonight, the clouds will stick around. This will keep our low temperature to the mid to upper 60's.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to be well above average into early next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80's. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday. With it, some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side. After the front passes, temperatures will drop over 10 degrees for Wednesday. Plentiful sunshine, cooler temperatures, and dry conditions will conclude next week.

