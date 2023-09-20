Sunday morning video forecast

Dry air has now fully enveloped the region and should stick around the next several days . This will lower humidity and also keep rain chances near zero.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a very dry day as a dry airmass overtakes the area. Rain chances will be near zero and humidity will be noticeably lower. Highs are expected to top out in the low 90's under mostly clear skies. Tonight, we will bottom out around 67 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: Monday looks to be a very beautiful day and the humidity will be the lowest it has been in a long time. Through the middle of next week, we will not be seeing much rain in the forecast which will not help our drought conditions in SE Louisiana. This dry air mass looks to stick around for the foreseeable future will will keep rain chances and humidity low. There is some early indications that there will be just enough moisture on Thursday and Friday to squeak out some showers especially near the coast. The coverage would be extremely minimal and it is too far out to say with confidence what will exactly happen.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Nigel has formed in the Southern Atlantic. It has winds of 50 mph and is expected to become a hurricane. This will be what is known as a "fish storm" . Basically this storm is no threat to land and will only affect fish and any boats out there.

After causing substantial impacts to portions of the Northeastern United States and Southwest Canada, Lee is slowly diminishing. It has lost its tropical characteristics and only has winds of 45 mph. It is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Margot is not long for the world. It is barley a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph and it is expected to lose its tropical characteristics in the next 24 hours. It is no threat to the United States.

-- Balin

