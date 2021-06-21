76°
Sunday Journal with author/historian Bud Johnson
This week on Sunday Journal, it's time to bring on 'bama!
It's LSU-Alabama week and we'll get tiger fans fired up for what some are calling, 'the game of century-part deux.'
Sunday Journal's guest, LSU author and historian, Bud Johnson, will offer his perspective and predictions regarding the big game.
This program will also take viewers back in time, to some of the most memorable games in Tiger-Tide history, including the first game of the century.
