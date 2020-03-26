72°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal- The Fight Against an Invisible Enemy
Related Story
This week's episode of Sunday Journal involves a discussion about the nation's battle against an unseen enemy, novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Lt. Gen. Russell Honoré has been called on to assist the local government during natural disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina, and in this episode of Sunday
Journal he sits down with John Pastorek to discuss measures Louisiana residents can take to be safe during the virus outbreak.
News
This week's episode of Sunday Journal involves a discussion about the nation's battle against an unseen enemy, novel coronavirus, also... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle crashes into home on progress
-
Student using her gardening passion to help out neighborhood
-
Louisiana senators discuss $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill
-
Photographer gives back to community with free front porch photo sessions
-
Neighborhood finds safe, creative way to interact during outbreak