70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving Traditions

Related Story

This week on Sunday Journal, some of south Louisiana's most popular Thanksgiving traditions are explored.

Audiences will enjoy interviews with representatives from St. Vincent de Paul's Holiday Helpers and Houmas House as they discuss some of their organization's annual Thanksgiving Traditions.

Click here for more on Holiday Helpers and here for information on Houmas House Thanksgiving 2021

News
Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving traditions
Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving traditions
This week on Sunday Journal, some of south Louisiana's most popular Thanksgiving traditions are explored. Audiences will enjoy interviews... More >>
2 days ago Monday, November 22 2021 Nov 22, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 3:53:00 AM CST November 22, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days