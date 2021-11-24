70°
Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving Traditions
This week on Sunday Journal, some of south Louisiana's most popular Thanksgiving traditions are explored.
Audiences will enjoy interviews with representatives from St. Vincent de Paul's Holiday Helpers and Houmas House as they discuss some of their organization's annual Thanksgiving Traditions.
Click here for more on Holiday Helpers and here for information on Houmas House Thanksgiving 2021.
