Sunday Journal: Remembering Hurricane Katrina
Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina, this episode of Sunday Journal takes a look back at the devastating hurricane that changed the course of Louisiana's history.
Audiences will hear from survivors of the storm as they recount how they managed to escape its floodwaters and what it took to recover from the damage.
Experts will also discuss what Louisiana's government and citizens learned by living through the hurricane.
