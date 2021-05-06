80°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: One on one with Tom Galligan
Related Story
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences join WBRZ's John Pastorek in a one-on-one interview with Louisiana State University interim President, Tom Galligan.
It's been quite a semester for Galligan as he's dealt with COVID-19's impact on the university, in addition to grave issues surrounding LSU's past handling of Title IX cases.
Now that the university is searching for the next person to lead its system, Galligan speaks to Pastorek about what it's been like to guide LSU through a whirlwind semester.
News
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences join WBRZ's John Pastorek in a one-on-one interview with Louisiana State University interim... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dr. William Tate shouts 'geaux Tigers!' after first appearance as incoming LSU...
-
First-ever Baton Rouge Improv Festival kicks off May 12
-
Kim Mulkey's contract to be finalized Thursday
-
LSU Board of Supervisors to meet with Presidential finalists Thursday
-
Overturned milk truck on I-110 S, disabled truck on I-10 W at...
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76