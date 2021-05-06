Sunday Journal: One on one with Tom Galligan

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences join WBRZ's John Pastorek in a one-on-one interview with Louisiana State University interim President, Tom Galligan.

It's been quite a semester for Galligan as he's dealt with COVID-19's impact on the university, in addition to grave issues surrounding LSU's past handling of Title IX cases.

Now that the university is searching for the next person to lead its system, Galligan speaks to Pastorek about what it's been like to guide LSU through a whirlwind semester.