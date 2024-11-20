70°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: LSU's Time Machine of History, Honor and Heroes
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek visited LSU's William A. Brookshire Military Museum in the university's Memorial Tower.
He spoke with curators at the exhibit, who shared stories of LSU faculty, students and staff who served in the military.
"It's a time machine because it transports you back to see these faces," LSU Military Museum Director James Gregory told JP.
Learn more about the museum in this week's edition of Sunday Journal, available above!
Click here for more information about the museum.
News
BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek visited LSU's William A. Brookshire Military Museum in the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings