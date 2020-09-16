Sunday Journal- Hope continues at Charlie's Place

76°
This week on Sunday Journal, COVID-19 can't stop the hope at Charlie's Place.

It's estimated that 20,000 people in the Baton Rouge area are affected by Alzheimer's Disease or Dementia. 

Many find hope and help at Charlie's Place, which is a center operated by Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

It's closed now, but they continue to give hope through memories in the making and a walk to remember- their two annual fundraisers, now going virtual. 

Click here for more information on Charlie's Place. 

