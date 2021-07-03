75°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Heroes of Coronavirus
Related Story
This week on Sunday Journal, the Heroes of Coronavirus.
We take to you to a special place in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Our guide is State Fire Marshal Butch Browning who says firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders are facing new challenges and dangers in this age of coronavirus.
He also shares memories of his longtime friend and colleague-Chief Gene Witek, who died recently from complications due to Covid 19.
News
This week on Sunday Journal, the Heroes of Coronavirus. We take to you to a special place in Baton... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I felt like it was time to take a stand,' Baton Rouge...
-
It's back! WBRZ's annual July 4th fireworks show returns this year
-
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to...
-
River Center prepared to host largest indoor event in over a year
-
Governor signs bill redirecting tax money toward new bridge, interstate expansion