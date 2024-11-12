68°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: East Baton Rouge Students of the Year
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek attended the 2024 Student of the Year Ceremony! He talked with the people who make the ceremony happen and to the honorees themselves.
News
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek attended the 2024 Student of the Year Ceremony! He... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama