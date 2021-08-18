Sunday Journal: Backrooms and Bayous

In this episode of Sunday Journal audiences take a journey into the "backrooms and bayous" of Louisiana politics by means of an in depth look at a new book from author Bob Mann, entitled "Backrooms and Bayous."

Mann shares behind the scenes stories of the movers, shakers, and deal makers of modern Louisiana history. During his interview Mann will read excerpts from his book and share a variety of tales that center around a number of famous figures, from the Cajun Prince to the Katrina Governor.