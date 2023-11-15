60°
Sunday Journal: A song in her heart, Louisiana's Teacher of the Year

An instructor with a love for music and for teaching was honored by Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Department of Education during the 2021 Teacher of the Year celebration.

Annelise Cassar Tedesco earned the honorary award and title in addition to a well-deserved new car. 

Meet Cassar Tedesco in this episode of Sunday Journal, and learn about the secrets to her success in the classroom. 

