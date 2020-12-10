48°
Sunday Journal: A look back at Louisiana's historic 2020 hurricane season
In this episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek is joined by state climatologist Barry Kiem, author of Hurricanes of the Gulf of Mexico, in a recap of the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season.
