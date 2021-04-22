46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: 1.6 Inside the Investigation

Related Story

Nearly 100 days since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, this episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences in on an interview with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honore, the leader of a task force responsible for shedding light on what happened during the attack.

During the interview, General Honore describes information obtained during his task force's in depth analysis of the incident.

The retired Lieutenant General is widely known for serving as the commander of a vast military relief effort following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and for his role as commander of the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.

News
Sunday Journal: 1.6 Inside the investigation
Sunday Journal: 1.6 Inside the investigation
Nearly 100 days since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, this episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences in... More >>
3 days ago Monday, April 19 2021 Apr 19, 2021 Monday, April 19, 2021 5:05:00 AM CDT April 19, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days