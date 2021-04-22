46°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: 1.6 Inside the Investigation
Related Story
Nearly 100 days since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, this episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences in on an interview with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honore, the leader of a task force responsible for shedding light on what happened during the attack.
During the interview, General Honore describes information obtained during his task force's in depth analysis of the incident.
The retired Lieutenant General is widely known for serving as the commander of a vast military relief effort following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and for his role as commander of the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.
News
Nearly 100 days since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, this episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU President search continues
-
Restaurants shelling out incentives to get more employees in the door
-
LSU narrows down list of presidential candidates to 8; see their names...
-
Some Baton Rouge bars giving out free drinks with vaccine appointments
-
Year-old sinkhole doesn't have quick fix in Baton Rouge neighborhood