Sunday fire damaged Iberville school's softball locker room

ST. GABRIEL - An air-conditioning unit caught fire Sunday in the softball locker room at East Iberville Elementary and High School, but firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.

Superintendent Louis Virion said no one was in the building, which is separate from the school, at the time of the fire.

School opened normally Monday, Virion said.

1 day ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 Monday, April 28, 2025 6:44:00 PM CDT April 28, 2025

