Sunday evening video forecast

A strong cold front will approach the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. As it approaches, heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible. After is passes, expect much cooler conditions the rest of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows will come up even further tonight, with most locations in the upper 60's. Safe to say light jackets will no longer be needed, at least for now. Moisture content will dramatically increase as we go throughout the day on Monday. This will cause humid conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out near the mid 80's. In the afternoon and evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rain chances dramatically increase after dark.

Monday & Tuesday: A strong cold front will be sweeping across the country early next week. This front will approach the Capital Area late Monday into early Tuesday. It will bring with it the possibility of heavy rain, and strong storms. Available moisture in the atmosphere will be at near-record levels. This is what is causing the heavy rain potential. 1-2'' of rain will be likely, with isolated higher amounts possible. While there is the potential for strong to severe storms, the threat is overall pretty low. Limited energy in the atmosphere is preventing the threat from being higher. A level 1/5 or marginal risk of severe weather has been posted for the entire viewing area. A spotty gusty wind of 60mph, and/or a brief weak spin up tornado cannot be ruled out. Since this threat will be when most are sleeping, have a way to receive alerts on your phone. Even after the front passes, conditions will still be warm on Tuesday. The cooler air will be lagging 6-12 hours behind the cold front. While there might be some showers during the first half of the day, the 2nd half of Tuesday will feature clearing skies.

Up Next: The rest of the week will feature the coolest temperatures of the fall season so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, with lows in the 40's. There will also be lots of sunshine as well. The good news is these conditions look to have some staying power. While it might warm up a bit as we head into the weekend, it will still be very seasonable for this time of year.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in Belize. Potentially catastrophic heavy rainfall has been occurring over Honduras and Belize. Sara could enter the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week, but is likely to only be a remnant low pressure system due to land interaction. No impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

